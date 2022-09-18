Queen's funeral: Queue for Queen's coffin closed to new entrants
By James Gregory
BBC News
- Published
The queue to view Queen Elizabeth II lying-in-state has been closed to new entrants.
People have been urged by the government not to attempt to join the queue.
But anyone already in the queue in London as it reached final capacity was assured they would be admitted to Westminster Hall.
The lying-in-state will have lasted for four-and-a-half days when it ends at 06:30 BST on Monday.
By then, hundreds of thousands of people will have filed past the Queen's coffin at Westminster Hall to pay their respects.
At its peak, people were waiting for more than 24 hours in a long line that snaked through central London for almost seven miles, ending in a three-mile zigzag in Southwark Park.
Earlier on Sunday, organisers urged people not to travel to avoid disappointment in case they missed the cut-off time, before announcing the queue was closed shortly after 22:40.
In a statement, the Department of Culture said: "The queue to attend Her Majesty The Queen's Lying-in-State is at final capacity and is now closed to new entrants.
"Please do not attempt to join the queue. Stewards will manage those already nearby."