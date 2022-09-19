The personal touches in Her Majesty's colourful funeral flowers

Rosemary, a herb, has long been a symbol of remembrance because herbalists thought it was good for memory, says Prof Fiona Stafford, author of The Brief Life of Flowers. "But rosemary is also associated with love and loyalty, and it was used for marriage bouquets or for burials, as well for strewing on the dead. So it's a really, really appropriate one to be part of the bouquet," she says.