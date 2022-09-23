EuroMillions result: UK ticket-holder wins £171m jackpot
By Charley Adams
BBC News
- Published
A UK ticket-holder has won Friday's £171m EuroMillions jackpot, it has been confirmed.
If the winner is a single ticket-holder, it would make them richer than Adele or Ozzy Osbourne, according to the Sunday Times Rich List.
Only 16 UK players have won a jackpot of more than £100m, with Friday's prize the UK's third biggest ever.
Friday's winning numbers were 14, 15, 22, 35 and 48, with 3 and 8 selected for the Lucky Star numbers.
The EuroMillions game is played in nine countries.
The UK's biggest lottery winners
- July 2022: Anonymous ticket-holder, £195,707,000
- May 2022: Joe and Jess Thwaite from Gloucester, £184,262,899
- September 2022: Yet-to-be-confirmed ticket-holder, £171,000,000
- October 2019: Anonymous ticket-holder, £170,221,000
- July 2011: Colin and Chris Weir from North Ayrshire, £161,653,000
- August 2012: Adrian and Gillian Bayford from Cambridgeshire, £148,656,000
- DOGGY DIET: Is expensive dog food actually better?
- SLOW COOKER SAVIOURS: Warming recipes sure to hit the spot