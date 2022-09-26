Queen Elizabeth: Royal Mail issues special stamps in memory of monarch
By Jasmine Andersson & James Gregory
BBC News
Four commemorative stamps featuring portraits of Queen Elizabeth II at different points of her reign are being released by Royal Mail.
The first and second class stamps picture the late monarch from during the first year of her reign in 1952 through to the 1990s, while on a visit to Prague Castle.
The stamps, priced from £1.85, will be on sale from 10 November.
They are the first to be approved by King Charles III.
The oldest photograph used in the series was taken by Dorothy Wilding in 1952, to the Queen's accession. It will feature on second-class stamps.
One of the first-class stamps has a photo taken by royal photographer Cecil Beaton in 1968, where she is standing in her admiral's cloak with her head tilted to the left.
A portrait taken in November 1984 by Yousuf Karsh will appear on the £1.85 stamps. A photo by Tim Graham from 1996 when the Queen attended a banquet at Prague Castle during her visit to the Czech Republic will be the image on the £2.55 stamps.
A presentation pack of all four stamps will be £6.95.
The pictures were released in the Golden Jubilee stamp issue in 2002 after being approved by Her Late Majesty for issue, as with all stamps released during her reign.
Simon Thompson, CEO of Royal Mail, said: "Today we are unveiling these stamps, the first to be approved by His Majesty The King, in tribute to a woman whose commitment to public service and duty was unparalleled in the history of this country."
The Royal Mail has also confirmed new stamps featuring King Charles III will be released once current stocks are "exhausted".
The images of the new stamps, the timings of their release, and the new silhouette will be revealed at a later date.