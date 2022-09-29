Queen's cause of death given as 'old age' on death certificate
Queen Elizabeth II died of old age, according to extracts from her death certificate.
It says she died at 15:10 BST in Balmoral Castle in Scotland on 8 September - she was 96.
The National Records of Scotland published the certificate on Thursday.
The document was signed by her daughter, Princess Anne.
The death was recorded on 16 September by the Registrar General for Scotland.
Her death certificate also bears the name of her father, King George VI, and mother, Elizabeth Bowes-Lyon.
BBC News confirmed the death at 18:31 BST on 8 September following a statement from the Royal Family.
That statement read: "The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon."