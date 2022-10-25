Solar eclipse: Quarter of the Sun to be blocked by Moon
- Published
The UK's only solar eclipse of the year is taking place shortly.
About a quarter of the Sun will be blocked out, as the Moon passes between it and the Earth.
The partial solar eclipse will begin at 10:08 BST in London - with the maximum eclipse occurring at 10:59.
The Royal Astronomical Society says the eclipse will be visible across the country until around midday, but people are being reminded not to look directly at it.
Dr Robert Massey, of the Royal Astronomical Society, said the eclipse will cause the Moon to block the view of "some or all of the bright solar surface".
The Sun will "appear to have a bite taken out of it", said Dr Massey.
The best view in the UK is expected to be in Lerwick, in the Shetland Isles, where 28% of the Sun will be obscured at mid-eclipse.
However - outside of the UK - observers in western Siberia will get the best view of the eclipse with the Moon obscuring approximately 85% of the Sun, according to Dr Massey.
The partial eclipse will end in London at 11:51 BST.
Experts stress it is important not to attempt to view the eclipse with the naked eye or via binoculars or a telescope.
Eclipse glasses filter out harmful radiation and ultraviolet light, allowing the observer to view the star without hurting their eyes.
You can also make your own solar viewer using an old cereal box.