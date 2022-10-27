Poppy appeal wall: Veterans stories shared on installation
A wall of poppies featuring the stories of those who served in the armed forces has been unveiled in London.
The Royal British Legion (RBL) launched its annual poppy appeal with the installation in central London.
The poppy became a symbol of remembrance for those killed in World War One and is now often worn as a tribute to those still serving.
D-Day veteran Bernard Morgan, 98, was among those who shared their experience of the armed forces on the wall.
Mr Morgan was a codebreaker during the World War Two and became the youngest RAF sergeant to land on Gold Beach in Normandy on 6 June 1944.
The red wall covered in paper flower tributes, dedicated to military personnel and their families, was unveiled in Hay's Galleria on Thursday.
The public is being invited to pick paper flowers off the wall to reveal the story of someone who has been helped by the charity.
Clive Jones, another contributor, said it was wonderful and he was "very proud to be here".
The former Welsh Guardsmen who was blinded in an unprovoked assault 21 years ago said: "Adjusting to civilian lifestyle really wasn't easy and the Royal British Legion has been there for me and my family since the start."
Wearing a poppy is a "mark of respect and pride" said the veteran, adding that: "I think it's very important that you wear the poppy and donate where you can."
Imogen, 11, whose father is in the Army said the RBL had introduced her to other children in a similar situation through a charity-funded choir.
"We can all relate to each other and it's easier for us to understand because when we say, 'my dad is going to have to go away for six months' someone else would be like 'it's going to be okay because we can go through it together because my dad has to go away as well so we can both be here for each other'", she said.
Her mother Rachel said the children were "incredibly resilient", adding: "It's difficult but to be honest it's something that's just become a part of our lives."
Fundraising lead at the RBL, Andy Taylor-White said asking people to wear a poppy was "very relevant right now", adding that: "We're supporting people with cost of living grants but also veterans who are in need of welfare and support.
Supporting the charity was a way of showing respect to "veterans before who have given the ultimate sacrifice" as well as serving members, he added.
Remembrance Day is on 11 November.
A strike by Network Rail workers has been re-arranged to avoid clashing with the Royal British Legion's London Poppy Day appeal on 3 November.