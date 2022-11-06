Matt Hancock: A quick guide to the I'm A Celeb MP
Matt Hancock is headed for the Australian jungle to be a contestant on I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! If you don't regularly follow politics, here's what you need to know about the former health secretary.
His decision to enter the jungle has angered people
He has been suspended as a Conservative MP since announcing he was off to Australia. One Tory colleague described him as an "absolute prat" and he has faced calls from opposition politicians to give up his MP's salary, £84,144 a year.
He was in charge of the UK's health response to Covid
He was appointed health secretary in 2018, before overseeing pandemic restrictions including lockdowns and social distancing.
He was forced to quit after he was caught on CCTV kissing a colleague
The footage, which showed him breaking his own social distancing rules with his political aide and university friend Gina Coladangelo, was leaked to the Sun.
Boris Johnson reportedly called him "totally hopeless"
Dominic Cummings, who was Boris Johnson's closest advisor, claimed Mr Hancock had lied about Covid testing hospital patients before they were released into care homes. This was firmly denied by Mr Hancock. Mr Cummings also published expletive-laden messages about a different issue, purportedly from Boris Johnson, in which the PM calls the health secretary "hopeless".
He's been a Conservative MP since 2010
Born and raised in Cheshire, he studied philosophy, politics and economics at Oxford University and then economics at Cambridge. Before becoming MP for West Suffolk he worked for his family's computer software business and as an economist for the Bank of England. He has three children.
He's dyslexic
He's said he hopes to use his time in the jungle to raise awareness about the learning difficulty that affects reading and writing.
He trained as a jockey
In 2012, he won a charity horse race after training for three months, losing two stone in the process. Nicknamed "Action Matt" by the press, photos of him running, swimming and jumping over small fences often appear in the newspapers.