Twitter cuts begin and pensions 'stealth tax raid'

Fresh information on the disappearance of Lord Lucan, who went missing in 1974 after the murder of his children's nanny, makes the "world exclusive" lead for the Daily Mail. Lord Lucan's blood-soaked car was later found abandoned in East Sussex after Sandra Rivett was found dead at his home in London that year. According to the paper, "cryptic new clues" in connection with the case - and made public for the first time - have emerged in the form of Cluedo cards found by police in his car almost 50 years ago.