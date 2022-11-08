King Charles III's coronation: What we know so far
- Published
King Charles III's coronation will take place on Saturday 6 May 2023 at Westminster Abbey in London.
During the ceremony, the King will be crowned alongside Camilla, the Queen Consort. The plans, known under the code name Operation Golden Orb, are a closely guarded secret, but here is what we know so far.
What is a coronation?
It is not actually necessary for the monarch to be crowned to become King - Edward VIII reigned as King without ever being crowned - and Charles automatically became King the moment the Queen died.
A coronation is both the symbolic religious ceremony during which a sovereign is crowned and the act of placing a crown on a monarch's head. It formalises the monarch's role as the head of the Church of England and marks the handing over of title and powers to them.
Will there be a bank holiday?
Yes, there will be an additional bank holiday across the UK on Monday 8 May 2023. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said the time off would give people the chance to "come together and celebrate".
What happens at a coronation?
Coronations have remained much the same for more than 1,000 years and it is the only remaining ceremony of its type in Europe. However, Buckingham Palace has hinted at changes, saying it will be "rooted in longstanding traditions" but will also "reflect the monarch's role today and look towards the future".
It is likely to be shorter and smaller in scale than Queen Elizabeth II's coronation in 1953, with a wider range of religions represented.
There are typically six stages to the service:
- The recognition: While standing beside the Coronation Chair, the monarch will be presented to those gathered in the Abbey by the Archbishop of Canterbury. The congregation will shout, "God Save the King!" and trumpets will sound
- The oath: The sovereign then swears to uphold the law and the Church of England
- The anointing: The King's ceremonial robe will be removed and he will be seated in the Coronation Chair. A canopy made of cloth of gold will be held over the chair to conceal the King from view. The Archbishop will anoint the King's hands, breast and head with holy oil made to a secret recipe but known to contain ambergris, orange flowers, roses, jasmine and cinnamon
- The investiture: The sovereign will then return to the Coronation Chair to be presented with items including the Royal Orb, representing religious and moral authority, the Sceptre, that represents power, and the Sovereign's Sceptre - a rod of gold topped with a white enamelled dove, a symbol of justice and mercy. Finally, the Archbishop will place St Edward's Crown on the King's head
- The enthronement and homage: The King will leave the Coronation Chair and move to the throne. Peers will then kneel before the monarch to pay homage to him
The Queen Consort will then be anointed in the same way and crowned.
Who will attend?
The coronation is a state occasion, which means the government has control of the guest list.
In addition to the Royal Family, the coronation will be attended by the prime minister, representatives from the Houses of Parliament, heads of state, and other royals from around the world.
A total of 8,251 guests attended Queen Elizabeth II's coronation, but Westminster Abbey had to be closed for five months to allow extra seating to be built. The normal capacity is about 2,200 and it seems likely that this will be the maximum number this time.
How can I watch the coronation?
It is almost certain the ceremony will be broadcast live, as Queen Elizabeth II's was. A potential worldwide audience of hundreds of millions is expected.
Which crown will Charles wear?
The King will be crowned with the solid gold 17th Century St Edward's Crown. It is exceptionally heavy and only used at the moment of crowning - Queen Elizabeth II wore it just once in her lifetime, for her own coronation.
Since the Queen's death there has been renewed debate about the way in which some royal gemstones were obtained by the British empire.
Much of the controversy centres around diamonds found in two of the crowns.
One is the Imperial State Crown, which the monarch will put on towards the end of the coronation ceremony and which he will also wear when he appears on the Buckingham Palace balcony. That crown contains the Cullinan II diamond, sometimes called the Second Star of Africa. It was given to Edward VII on his 66th birthday by the government of the Transvaal - a former British crown colony - in what is now South Africa.
It is not known whether the Queen Consort will wear the Queen Mother's coronation crown - it contains another controversial diamond, the Koh-i-Noor. It is one of the largest cut diamonds in the world, and India, Pakistan, Afghanistan and Iran have all made claims to it.
How much will the coronation cost?
As a state occasion, the coronation will be paid for by the UK government. While they will have to show sensitivity to the cost-of-living pressures facing many people, the government is likely to consider this an important diplomatic opportunity to put the country on show and exert the UK's soft power.