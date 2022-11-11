UK economy shrinks pointing to start of recession
The UK appears to be heading into recession after the latest official figures showed the economy shrank between July and September.
The economy contracted by 0.2% between July and September as soaring prices hit businesses and households.
A country is in recession when its economy shrinks for two three-month periods in a row, and the UK is set to be in one by the end of the year.
The Bank of England said the recession will be the longest on record.