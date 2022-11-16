Cost of Living: 'I'm 20 and I've given up booze and Netflix to cut costs'
With prices going up and wages not keeping pace with the cost of living, many young people around the UK are having to make sacrifices.
BBC News has been hearing from under-25s in Gloucester about managing their money - and staying positive.
'I've stopped drinking alcohol'
Kye Bourne is a 20-year-old care leaver searching for employment.
"I've been in supported living for over two years. My rent is £25 a month, so it's quite manageable.
I'm trying to find a job and my own place to live.
I've mostly been trying to find night shifts, like warehousing. It's difficult because of my living situation - I can only work up to 16 hours or I lose my housing benefit, so my rent skyrockets. What do I do?
I want to go out into the world, earn my independence and start living life, but it feels like a massive hurdle you can't jump across.
My biggest concern is when I move into my own place, how am I going to pay the bills? It doesn't seem possible.
Dentistry is a concern. The health of your mouth is important but how will I pay for that? Or transport when I'm going shopping, to an appointment or job interview.
It feels like I can only live and eat. I've stopped drinking alcohol and stopped using Netflix and Spotify subscriptions.
I also answer surveys on the internet for a bit of extra cash. It helps a huge amount, an extra £40 a month.
My dream is to become an airline pilot. That's why I want to work my bottom off and save to fund a licence. That's my ticket out.
It's kind of rough but I've got hope."
'I stress for my parents'
Blyth Lyes, 19, lives with her parents, studies English literature and works behind a supermarket pizza counter.
"I pay housekeeping and my parents have spoken about contributing more. With energy, it's making sure stuff is unplugged.
We've had to start shopping at different supermarkets. We used to get treats but can't because it's too expensive with the cost of food going up.
We used to go out for meals quite frequently, but not anymore.
I stress for my parents and whether they have enough to pay for bills. Simple things like the heating, we can't have that on because it's so expensive. It's freezing in my house.
My biggest concern is the uncertainty of what's going on.
I don't know how I'll be able to have the future I want to have, or own somewhere to live I can call my own.
But what keeps me going is the idea of having that independence."
'You've got to be happy'
Harvey Hutchings is 21, works as a barber and lives with his parents.
"Driving to work can be expensive, I'm concerned about the price of fuel. It nearly hit £2 a litre, so will it go up even more?
It's not just fuel you have to worry about, it's everything else. Like parts, if your car breaks down. Insurance might also go up, but what else can you do?
It's tough for everyone, but you've just got to get on with it.
I'm passionate about cutting hair. People come in a bit sad with what they're going through, and you give them a really good hairstyle, making them feel happy and special.
Young people are coming in and talking about how ridiculous it's getting - they're trying to apply for mortgages but can't seem to find anything.
Moving out for me is definitely off the cards until something changes.
You've got to enjoy your social life as well. I've cut back on going out, so I have mates coming around instead of going to the pub.
I'm still here now, that's what keeps me going. I think I live a good life. Some things can be affected but you've just got to live, move on and be happy."
Photos by Jamie Moreland.