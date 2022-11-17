'New age of austerity' and 'grin and bear it'

"Hunt reveals UK's new age of austerity" says the headline in the i as it joins most papers in leading on the Chancellor's Autumn Statement. The paper reports on Jeremey Hunt's plans to balance the books after the pandemic and Liz Truss's tenure as prime minister, saying that the total package to be announced will be £6bn less than what was expected. Mr Hunt will announce £30bn of cuts to public spending and £24bn in tax rises, says the i.