Vehicle crashes into Apple store in Massachusetts
- Published
At least five people were injured after a vehicle crashed into an Apple store in the US state of Massachusetts, local news reports say.
The incident took place around 11:00 local time (16:00GMT) in Hingham, about 13 miles (20 km) south of Boston, according to news station WCVB.
Images from the scene show a gaping hole in the store's glass front.
Authorities are investigating the cause of the accident.
The Patriot-Ledger reported that as many as four people were trapped in the store after a black SUV smashed through the front windows and that police have brought in a tow truck to remove the vehicle.
The area in front of the store - part of a local shopping plaza - has been cordoned off by emergency personnel.
This is a developing story.