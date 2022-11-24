UK net migration hits all-time record at 504,000
- Published
UK net migration hit 504,000 in the year to June - the highest figure ever recorded, The Office for National Statistics (ONS) estimates.
The rise is driven by people arriving legally from outside the EU and the resumption of post-pandemic travel.
Reception of Afghan and Ukrainian refugees and people from Hong Kong are other factors.
The government has promised to cut net migration - the difference between the numbers entering and leaving the UK.
Today's figures will intensify debates over the role of overseas workers into the UK economy and wider labour market.
Overall, an estimated 1.1m people migrated to the UK in the year to June. After subtracting those who emigrated, the UK population has risen by 504,000 - the net migration total.
Asylum applications, including those arriving in small boats over the English Channel, reached 73,000 in the year to September - a figure that underlines that those migrants represent a very small proportion of all those who arrive in the country in any given period.
The rise in migration has been influenced by people from outside the European Union - including 170,000 people from Ukraine and 76,000 from Hong Kong under a scheme to resettle people who count as British citizens.
Some 277,000 people came to study - with the rate of student visas almost doubling on the previous year.
The ONS said that the lifting of travel restrictions may have triggered a bump in the number of students - and it was too early to say whether the rise was a long-term trend.
Separate figures published by the Home Office reveal that a record 143,000 people are now awaiting an outcome on their asylum claim, thanks to delays to decision-making.
Around 41,000 of them have been waiting for between one and three years for a decision, according to separate research.
In one example of delays, new figures show that just 50 of 7,219 Albanians who arrived by small boats have received a decision on their claim for asylum.