Shamima Begum joined IS with eyes open, UK lawyers says
Shamima Begum joined the Islamic State group "with her eyes open", government lawyers have told a tribunal.
Ms Begum's British citizenship was removed after she travelled to Islamic State group-controlled Syria aged 15.
Challenging the decision, her legal team argue she was trafficked to Syria for sexual exploitation.
But at a hearing on Thursday government lawyers, defending the decision, said it did not matter Ms Begum was 15 when she travelled there.