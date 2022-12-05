British Fashion Awards 2022: Stars descend on Royal Albert Hall's red carpet
- Published
Celebrities from around the world graced the red carpet in London at The Fashion Awards 2022 on Monday.
Catwalk models including Lila Moss - the daughter of Kate Moss - and Bella Hadid were among those in the running to win the coveted Model of the Year award at the ceremony at the Royal Albert Hall.
Also in the running for the award, which recognises the most influential model, was former winner Adut Akech, Paloma Elsesser and Quannah Chasinghorse.
Following in the footsteps of her supermodel mother, Moss graced the cover of British Vogue for the first time in May and has walked on the runway for big names Tommy Hilfiger, Versace and Fendi.
Designer of the Year and British Brand of the Year will also be crowned on "one of the most anticipated" nights of the global fashion calendar, as described by the British Fashion Council.
The awards bring supermodels, fashion designers and celebrity muses together to recognise excellence in the fashion industry.
Hollywood stars James McAvoy and Florence Pugh were just some of the famous faces to grace the red carpet.
Also among the guests at the awards ceremony were TV presenter Maya Jama, singers Liam Payne and Rochelle Humes, and royal Lady Amelia Windsor.