England in World Cup last 16 as Wales exit
England are into the last 16 of the World Cup after victory over Wales in their final Group B match in Qatar.
The Three Lions secured a 3-0 win to set up a meeting with Senegal.
Marcus Rashford scored twice in the second half, either side of a Phil Foden goal.
Wales are out of the tournament. They needed to beat England and hope Iran and USA ended in a draw - or beat the Three Lions by four goals to stand any chance of progressing to the knock-out stage.
In their only other World Cup appearance, in 1958, Wales reached the quarter-final.