Prisoners could be held in police cells to cut overcrowding
The government has asked to temporarily use police cells to hold inmates after an "acute and sudden increase" in the prison population.
Justice Minister Damian Hinds said there had been a "highly unusual" surge, with an increase of more than 800 prisoners in the last two months.
The government has requested the use of 400 police cells.
Speaking in the Commons, Mr Hinds said the overcrowding was partly due to a backlog of outstanding court cases.
Labour's Ellie Reeves said problems within the prison service were "another crisis created by this shambolic Tory government".
Mr Hinds said the overcrowding issue was limited to male prisons and there was "ample" space in women's and youth prisons.
The justice minister said the protocol, known as Operation Safeguard and last used in 2008, was meant for times of "high demand".
He said: "It is the first time ever we have seen that sort of increase for two consecutive months."
Mr Hinds told MPs the overcrowding in jails was partly due to the impact of strike action by criminal barristers over the summer.
He said: "With court hearings resuming, we are seeing a surge in offenders coming through the criminal justice system, placing capacity pressure on adult male prisons in particular."
The government had written to the National Police Chiefs to request the temporary use of police cells, Mr Hinds said.
He added that Operation Safeguard was "not an unprecedented move" and would provide the immediate additional capacity to ensure the "smooth running" of the prison estate.
Responding in the Commons, Labour's Ms Reeves said problems in the prison service were a "failure on law and order".