'Royal race row' and Covid jabs warning
- Published
Many of Thursday's papers lead with the resignation of Lady Susan Hussey as a senior member of the Royal household following comments she made to a black charity boss. Lady Hussey, Prince William's godmother and chief lady-in-waiting to the late Queen, asked Ngozi Fulani what part of Africa she was from at a reception at Buckingham Palace, despite the charity chief executive being born in the UK. The Daily Mail describes the incident as a 'royal disaster'.
.