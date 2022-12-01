Ngozi Fulani: Palace race incident was abuse, says charity boss
- Published
A black British charity boss repeatedly asked where she was "really" from by royal aide Lady Susan Hussey has told the BBC the encounter was an "abuse".
Ngozi Fulani was questioned about her background at a charity event at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday. Lady Hussey has resigned since the incident.
Speaking to the BBC, Ms Fulani likened the conversation with Lady Hussey, 83, to "an interrogation".
The Palace described the remarks as "unacceptable and deeply regrettable".
Lady Hussey was a close confidante of the late Queen and accompanied her at the funeral of the Duke of Edinburgh last year. She is also the Prince of Wales's godmother.
Ms Fulani, who founded domestic violence charity Sistah Space, rebuffed suggestions that Lady Hussey's remarks were linked to her age.
"Let us be clear what this is. I've heard so many suggestions it's about her age and stuff like that, and I think that's kind of a disrespect - an ageism kind of thing," she told BBC Radio 4's Today programme.
"It was like an interrogation. That's the only way I can explain it."
She added: "If you invite people to an event, against domestic abuse, and there are people there from different demographics, I don't see the relevance of whether I'm British or not British."
"You're trying to make me unwelcome in my own space."
"I have to really question how this can happen in a space that's supposed to protect women against all kinds of violence.
"Although it's not physical violence - it is an abuse."
Lady Hussey was a key figure in the Royal Household for many decades having started working for the Royal Family in the same year the Queen gave birth to Prince Andrew, eventually becoming her longest-serving lady-in-waiting.
Buckingham Palace announced last week that Lady Hussey and the other former ladies-in-waiting would subsequently be known as "ladies of the household" - a role which involves helping to host occasions at the palace.