Ngozi Fulani: Charity boss in Palace race row faces online abuse
- Published
A black British charity boss who was repeatedly asked where she was "really" from during a royal reception says she has suffered "horrific" abuse on social media after speaking out.
Ngozi Fulani says her family has been under immense pressure, but she has been heartened by messages of support.
Her comments come after she felt she was "interrogated" by Lady Susan Hussey at Buckingham Palace last Tuesday.
Lady Hussey has since left her honorary role within the Royal Household.
Ms Ngozi - who had been at the Palace representing the London-based charity Sistah Space which supports women of African and Caribbean heritage who have faced domestic and sexual abuse - felt she has had to highlight an issue which "occurs on an all too regular basis".
In a statement Ms Fulani has described her experiences since speaking out as "an emotional whirlwind".
"The last week has been an extremely difficult time for us all at Sistah Space," she said.
"My team, family and I have been put under immense pressure and received some horrific abuse via social media.
"Yet throughout this time I have been heartened by the huge amount of support we have received."
Lady Hussey was the late Queen's lady-in-waiting and was seen as a key and trusted figure in the Royal Household for decades.
Part of her latest role had involved helping to host events at Buckingham Palace - which is how she met Ms Fulani.
After the event, Ms Fulani described on Twitter how Lady Hussey - who is Prince William's godmother - moved her hair aside to see her name badge, and then challenged her to explain where she was from.
In her statement issued on Monday, Ms Ngozi added: "What took place at the event is now well documented, and sadly is something that occurs on an all too regular basis.
"Incidents like this not only cause emotional harm to those involved but do also have wider repercussions within the community.
"I have experienced first-hand what happens when a black woman faces adversity and has to overcome additional barriers when trying to report it."
The BBC understands Lady Hussey remains willing to make a personal apology should it be welcomed.
Last week a spokesperson for Prince William, who is Lady Hussey's godson, said "racism has no place in our society.
"The comments were unacceptable, and it is right that the individual has stepped aside with immediate effect."