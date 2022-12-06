King Charles: Man arrested after reports egg thrown in monarch's direction

The local mayor, Sameera Saleem, said she appreciated the King's visit and spending so much time with the public. Her dad Raja Saleem was there too, and he told the King that he'd been mayor when the late Queen had visited in 1999. He showed me the picture of him and the Queen on his mobile phone, still proud of the moment. How many people in the crowd will one day show their children the day they met the King in Luton?