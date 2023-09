Image caption,

The Guardian leads with the boss of Britain's nurses' union accusing Health Secretary Steve Barclay of being a "bullyboy", claiming he is unwilling to negotiate with "a woman acting for a largely female workforce". Pat Cullen, who leads the Royal College of Nursing, also tells the paper the government sees nursing as "female work" that it does not value properly. A spokesperson for Mr Barclay stressed his respect for nurses and said further talks with Ms Cullen were possible.