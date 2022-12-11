King Charles and Camilla's Christmas card shows pair at Highland Games
King Charles and the Queen Consort have chosen a photograph taken days before Queen Elizabeth's death for their official Christmas card this year.
The image selected for the couple's first festive card since Charles became King was taken at the Braemar Royal Highland Gathering on 3 September.
Charles, then still the Prince of Wales, and Camilla are pictured smiling in the shot taken by Sam Hussein.
The Queen did not attend the annual event due to her declining health.
She passed away five days later on 8 September, aged 96.
The image, released by Buckingham Palace, captures the King in profile, dressed in a tweed suit with a red, green and beige tie.
His wife is wearing a green suit, matching hat with a pheasant motif and pearl earrings.
They were joined by crowds from around the world to watch competitors take part in the caber toss, hammer throw and tug of war.
During the popular Highland Games event, Charles officially opened a new structure celebrating the Queen's Platinum Jubilee at The Princess Royal and Duke of Fife Memorial Park.
To mark the opening of the Queen Elizabeth Platinum Jubilee Archway, he cut a heather rope.
Before the Games got under way, Camilla and the Princess Royal were presented with heather posies by Chloe Guy, 10, and Cassie Stewart, 12, both members of the Braemar Royal Highland Society's dancing class, before the Games got under way.
Camilla appeared to take a sprig of flowers and put it in her buttonhole, which can be seen in the Christmas card photograph.