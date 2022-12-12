UK weather: Warning of ice danger as cold spell continues
- Published
People have been warned to stay away from open water amid the UK's cold spell - after four children fell in an icy lake near Birmingham.
West Midlands officials urged others not to step onto ice "regardless of how thick or safe" it appeared to be.
The cold weather has also disrupted travel, with all flights from London Stansted Airport suspended on Sunday night.
A Met Office yellow warning remains in some areas until Monday morning.
That warning applies in Scotland - where temperatures could drop as low as -15C (5F) overnight, the lowest of the year - as well as in London and south-west England.
Speaking about the forecast for Monday, BBC weather presenter Sarah Keith-Lucas said "after that very cold start, temperatures will struggle to get above freezing in places".
She said the cold spell was set to continue over the next few days, with further disruption possible owing to ice, snow showers, freezing fog and hard frosts.
Four children who fell into a lake at Babbs Mill Park, Kingshurst, were taken to hospital in a critical condition after being rescued on Sunday afternoon.
Following the incident, West Midlands Fire and Rescue Service area commander Richard Stanton advised the public to stay away from open water.
"We know that the weather forecast for the next few days is expected to be bitterly cold, please, adults and children alike, stay away from open water, under no circumstances venture onto ice regardless how thick or safe you think this ice may be," he said.
The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA), which has issued a cold weather alert until Friday, is encouraging people to stay warm and look out for those most at risk during the cold weather.
On Sunday night, London Stansted Airport closed its runways to clear snow. There have also been delays at Heathrow and Gatwick.
London Stansted said in a statement: "London Stansted Airport's runway is currently closed to allow for snow clearance due to weather conditions and all flights are currently suspended."
The BBC has contacted the airport to ask when it will reopen.
Yellow warnings, meaning conditions will make it difficult to travel, are in place until Monday morning for northern and south-western Scotland, Northern Ireland, north-eastern England, the Midlands, south west, London and south-east England.
National Highways urged only essential travel on roads in the south-east of England on Sunday night. Kent was particularly hit hard, with snow severely affecting the M2 and parts of the M20, it said.
The AA has told motorists to adjust their driving to the freezing conditions on Monday morning.
Met Office meteorologist Rachel Ayers said: "There will be ice forming, particularly near to the where there is rain and sleet, and freezing temperatures which could cause some travel disruption to start Monday with that valid until 9am."
Distribution of newspapers has also been affected. News UK, who own the Times and the Sun, apologised to customers who might not be able to get the usual copy of their newspaper.
How are you being affected by the cold weather? Share your experiences by emailing haveyoursay@bbc.co.uk.
Please include a contact number if you are willing to speak to a BBC journalist. You can also get in touch in the following ways:
- WhatsApp: +44 7756 165803
- Tweet: @BBC_HaveYourSay
- Upload pictures or video
- Please read our terms & conditions and privacy policy
If you are reading this page and can't see the form you will need to visit the mobile version of the BBC website to submit your question or comment or you can email us at HaveYourSay@bbc.co.uk. Please include your name, age and location with any submission.
- DREAD DEADLINES?: Tips from an expert on how to beat procrastination
- FRIENDSHIP AND A DEAD CAT: Daisy May Cooper stars in twisted comedy-thriller Am I Being Unreasonable?