Harry and Meghan on Netflix: Duke speaks of 'lies' in new Netflix trailer
- Published
"They were happy to lie to protect my brother, they were never willing to tell the truth to protect us," says Prince Harry in the latest trailer for Harry and Meghan's series on Netflix.
Ahead of the second half of the series, the trailer shows the couple saying why they stepped down from royal duties.
"I wasn't being thrown to the wolves, I was being fed to the wolves," says Meghan.
Prince Harry blamed "institutional gaslighting".
"I said. 'we need to get out of here,'" says Prince Harry in the trailer for the final three episodes being released on Thursday.
However this brief teaser does not yet say who is being accused of lying or undermining the couple or manipulating how they were seen by the public.