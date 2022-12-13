Strikes, ice tragedy, and Harry and Meghan latest
Many of the front pages carry stories about the upcoming wave of strikes, and the action being taken to reduce their impact. The i reports that NHS England plans to 'block book' taxis during strike action by paramedics later this month. It says cabs will replace ambulances for many patients in need of non-critical care.
- 'CAN'T AFFORD MY HOME': Panorama investigates what's gone wrong with the UK's housing market
- CUNK ON EARTH: Philomena Cunk ponders mankind's first moments