Drivers warned as snow and ice alerts continue
Motorists are being urged to plan and prepare before setting off in icy weather, after the UK saw its coldest night since February 2021.
Temperatures fell to a low of -17.3C (0.8F) overnight in Braemar in the Scottish Highlands.
Yellow warnings have been issued for the south-west and north-east coast of England as well as northern Scotland and parts of Northern Ireland.
The cold snap comes amid rail strikes, meaning more people may use cars.
Britain today is seeing a near total shutdown of its railways, with only about 20% of services expected to run. Further strike action is expected on Wednesday, Friday and Saturday.