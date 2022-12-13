US charges ex-FTX boss with defrauding investors
The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has charged Sam Bankman-Fried with "orchestrating a scheme to defraud investors" in the failed cryptocurrency exchange FTX.
The former FTX boss was arrested on Monday.
Mr Bankman-Fried built a "house of cards on a foundation of deception" SEC Chair Gary Gensler said.
He added that the charges for alleged fraud were a warning for other platforms to comply with US laws.
Speaking to BBC News earlier this month, Mr Bankman-Fried sought to distance himself from accusations of illegal activity.