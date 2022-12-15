Prince Harry: I said we need to get out of here
Prince Harry has described how "terrifying" it was to have his brother "scream and shout" at him when they met to discuss his and Meghan's future.
In a Netflix series, Prince Harry says it was his decision, not Meghan's, to leave after plans for a half-in, half-out royal life was rejected during a family meeting at Sandringham.
He says his father said things that "just simply weren't true" as his grandmother, the Queen, looked on.
Buckingham Palace has not commented.
In the latest instalments of the docuseries, Harry and Meghan have described why they made their decision to give up their royal duties and move to the US, claiming they were not supported by the Royal Family, amid a barrage of negative press publicity mainly directed against Meghan.
In Episode 4, Meghan talks in detail about how she considered taking her own life, while Prince Harry describes how he felt shame looking back over how he reacted, reverting to "Institutional Harry" rather than "husband Harry".
As things got worse for the pair, Prince Harry says in Episode 5 of the series that he had gone to Sandringham, the royal estate in Norfolk, in 2020 to discuss scenarios for the couple's royal role with his father, brother and grandmother the late Queen.
He recalls how the meeting went, saying: "It was terrifying to have my brother scream and shout at me and my father say things that just simply weren't true, and my grandmother quietly sit there and sort of take it all in."
He said his preference had been to be half in, half out of the Royal Family, with him and Meghan doing their own jobs but also supporting the Queen, but it was soon clear that was not a possibility.
"It became very clear, very quickly that that goal was not up for discussion," he said.
As for the Queen, he said her ultimate goal and responsibility had been the institution of the Royal Family.
Harry also said a joint statement was put out after the meeting without his permission in his and his brother's name, denying a story that William had bullied him out of the Royal Family.
He described the move as a "lie to protect my brother", adding: "There was no other option at this point. I said, 'we need to get out of here'."
He said Meghan had not asked to leave and that saying it was at her instigation was "misogyny at its best".
In the latest episodes, Meghan speaks about how she considered taking her own life before stepping back from the Royal Family.
"It was like 'all of this will stop if I'm not here,'" she said.
Meghan's mother, Doria Ragland, said hearing her daughter's thoughts "broke my heart".
After his wife had confided in him about her struggles, Prince Harry said he had been devastated.
But, he said he had been "trained" to worry more about what people were going to think, and he "hated himself" for that.
"What she needed was so much more than I was able to give," he added.
During her struggles, Ms Markle said she wanted to seek help but she "wasn't allowed to".
Without being specific as to who "they" were, she said: "They were concerned about how that would look for the institution."
The prince added: "They knew how bad it was. They thought 'Why couldn't she just deal with it?' As if to say, well, 'everybody else has dealt with it, why can't she deal with it?' But this was different. It was really different."
A teary Ms Ragland also shared her account of that time in the episode, adding that her daughter's words were "not easy for a mum to hear".
In a reference to press intrusion in her daughter's life, she said: "I knew it was bad, but to just constantly be picked at by these vultures, just picking away at her spirit, that she would actually think of not wanting to be here."
The final three episodes of the six-part series, titled Harry & Meghan, were released on Thursday.