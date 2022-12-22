Who is striking? How Christmas and New Year walkouts will affect you

Traveller in an empty rail station - and Zoe Conway
By Zoe Conway
Employment correspondent

After Covid ruined holidays for so many, the hope was that this year's Christmas getaway would be easy. Instead, strikes are set to cause disruption at airports, on the railways and on the roads.

How will this affect you? This is my latest bumper briefing for the next 10 days, with lots of useful information.

When will there be airport delays?

Every day from 23 December to New Year's Eve - except Tuesday 27 December - passengers will face delays getting through passport control at Birmingham, Cardiff, Gatwick, Glasgow, Heathrow and Manchester airports. The port of Newhaven will also be affected.

About 1,000 Border Force staff who are members of the Public and Commercial Services Union (PCS) - are expected to walk out. Armed Forces personnel and Home Office volunteers will be stepping in for striking officers.

The head of operations for Border Force, Steve Dann, said he hoped to keep all airports and ports open, but passengers should expect some disruption. The government is recommending people check with travel operators before embarking on their journeys.

Meanwhile, on 29 December, some baggage handlers at Heathrow plan to strike. It will involve around 400 members of Unite, employed by private contractor Menzies.

Upcoming strike action

Ambulance staff on strike

  • The action will involve paramedics, control room staff and support workers in England and Wales
  • The strike affects non-life threatening calls only and people are advised to use the 999 service in an emergency

Driving test centre strikes

  • Some driving examiners are on strike in Yorkshire and the Humber and north-west England
  • The industrial action will not affect theory tests but might have an impact on practical exams

Possible road disruption

  • Some National Highways traffic officers are on strike in London and south-east England
  • The strike involves control centre staff and traffic officers who deal with the aftermath of accidents

Possible rail disruption

  • Security staff on Eurostar services are due to strike

Postal workers on strike

  • Royal Mail staff are on strike
  • First and second class letters won't be delivered

Rail disruption continues

  • Security staff on Eurostar services are due to strike
  • Eurostar say they are running a revised timetable
  • A strike by UNITE the Union affects the East Midlands Railway
  • Services will be reduced and customers are being told to travel only if necessary

Possible road disruption

  • Some National Highways traffic officers are on strike in London and south-east England
  • The strike involves control centre staff and traffic officers who deal with the aftermath of accidents

Border Force strikes

  • Some Border Force staff are striking in England, Wales and Scotland meaning delays are likely for people arriving in the UK
  • Birmingham, Cardiff, Gatwick, Glasgow, Heathrow and Manchester airports, and the port of Newhaven, will be affected

Postal workers on strike

  • Royal Mail staff are on strike
  • First and second class letters won't be delivered

Rail disruption continues

  • The National Union of Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers (RMT) are on strike
  • The RMT strike will affect services in England, Scotland and Wales
  • Services will finish early and people are being advised to avoid travelling if possible
  • Eurostar say they are running a revised timetable
  • A strike by UNITE the Union affects the East Midlands Railway (EMR)
  • There will be no EMR trains operating on Christmas Eve

Possible road disruption

  • Some National Highways traffic officers are on strike in London and south-east England
  • The strike involves control centre staff and traffic officers who deal with the aftermath of accidents

Bus drivers on strike

  • Bus drivers in London are taking industrial action
  • The routes affected are mostly in south and west London

Rail disruption continues

  • The National Union of Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers (RMT) are on strike
  • No trains will be running in England, Scotland or Wales

Possible road disruption

  • Some National Highways traffic officers are on strike in London and south-east England
  • The strike involves control centre staff and traffic officers who deal with the aftermath of accidents

Rail disruption continues

  • The National Union of Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers (RMT) are on strike
  • No trains will be running in England, Scotland or Wales
  • No Eurostar services will be running

Rail disruption continues

  • The National Union of Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers (RMT) are on strike until 06:00 GMT
  • Services in England, Scotland and Wales will be limited and will start later than usual

Bus drivers on strike

  • Bus drivers in London are taking industrial action
  • The routes affected are mostly in south and west London

Ambulance staff on strike

  • The action will involve paramedics, control room staff and support workers in England and Wales
  • The strike affects non-life threatening calls only and people are advised to use the 999 service in an emergency

Rail disruption continues

  • Staff at West Midlands Trains (WMT) and Great Western Railway (GWR) are on strike from midday
  • This includes staff working in ticket offices, station management and guards

Rail disruption continues

  • Staff at West Midlands Trains (WMT) and Great Western Railway (GWR) are on strike until midday
  • This includes staff working in ticket offices, station management and guards

Baggage handlers

  • There is a planned strike by some baggage handlers at Heathrow Airport
  • Around 400 members of Unite, employed by private contractor Menzies, are due to take industrial action

Possible road disruption

  • Some National Highways traffic officers are on strike in the West Midlands and south-west England
  • The strike involves control centre staff and traffic officers who deal with the aftermath of accidents

Possible road disruption

  • Some National Highways traffic officers are on strike in the West Midlands and south-west England
  • The strike involves control centre staff and traffic officers who deal with the aftermath of accidents

Bus drivers on strike

  • Bus drivers in London are taking industrial action
  • The routes affected are mostly in south and west London

There are currently no national strikes planned for this date

Rail disruption continues

  • The National Union of Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers (RMT) are on strike
  • The RMT strike will affect services in England, Scotland and Wales and people are being advised to avoid travelling if possible

Possible road disruption

  • All National Highways traffic officers across England are on strike
  • The strike involves control centre staff and traffic officers who deal with the aftermath of accidents

Rail disruption continues

  • The National Union of Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers (RMT) are on strike
  • The RMT strike will affect services in England, Scotland and Wales and people are being advised to avoid travelling if possible

Bus drivers on strike

  • Bus drivers in London are taking industrial action
  • The routes affected are mostly in south and west London

Possible road disruption

  • All National Highways traffic officers across England are on strike
  • The strike involves control centre staff and traffic officers who deal with the aftermath of accidents

Bus drivers on strike

  • Bus drivers in London are taking industrial action
  • The routes affected are mostly in south and west London

Rail disruption continues

  • The National Union of Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers (RMT) are on strike
  • The RMT strike will affect services in England, Scotland and Wales and people are being advised to avoid travelling if possible

Possible road disruption

  • Some National Highways traffic officers are on strike in the East Midlands and eastern England
  • The strike involves control centre staff and traffic officers who deal with the aftermath of accidents

Rail disruption continues

  • The National Union of Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers (RMT) are on strike
  • The RMT strike will affect services in England, Scotland and Wales and people are being advised to avoid travelling if possible

Possible road disruption

  • Some National Highways traffic officers are on strike in the East Midlands and eastern England
  • The strike involves control centre staff and traffic officers who deal with the aftermath of accidents

When are the next rail strikes?

While there is ongoing disruption and some localised strikes on 23 December, a national strike of RMT members is due to start at 18:00 on 24 December until 06:00 on 27 December. Network Rail says that most train journeys will end at 15:00 on Christmas Eve.

However, under normal circumstances, trains don't run on Christmas Day or Boxing Day anyway. Even on days when strikes aren't happening, many passengers are facing reduced services due to an overtime ban by the RMT union at 14 train companies. The ban runs until 2 January. On some lines, that means services starting late and finishing early.

Take a look at our full guide to the train strikes or the advice from Network Rail.

Problems on the roads?

National Highways traffic officers in the PCS union working in London and the south-east of England will stop work from 23 to 25 December, in the West Midlands and South West on 30 and 31 December, while all members across the UK will strike on 3 and 4 January.

The strike will involve control centre staff. Traffic officers who work in the aftermath of accidents will also stop work.

PCS says the walkout is likely to reduce the number of officers able to deal with collisions and cause delays to reopening carriageways and motorways.

National Highways says no roads will be closed and it has "well-rehearsed resilience plans in place".

Meanwhile, bus drivers in south and west London are striking on 24, 27 and 31 December. Eight further strikes are planned in January.

When do ambulance workers strike again?

On 28 December, paramedics, control room staff and support workers will take part in a second day of strike action - some 10,000 members of the Unison, GMB and Unite trade unions across most of England and Wales are involved.

The start times and lengths of the walkouts vary between ambulance services, but all will last between 12 and 24 hours.

Ambulances will still be sent to the most life-threatening calls - known as Category 1, which includes heart attacks. But it is up to each NHS Trust in consultation with the unions to decide which calls are responded to.

Patients who are seriously ill or injured, or whose lives are in danger, are being advised by the NHS to call 999. For all other healthcare needs, the NHS is advising people to contact NHS 111 online or via the NHS 111 helpline, or to contact their local GP or pharmacy.

Some 750 members of the military have been drafted in to help, but their role will be limited.

Looking further ahead, two more strikes have just been called by Unison on 11 and 23 January, affecting services in London, Yorkshire, the North West, North East and South West.

Watch Make Sense of Strikes on iPlayer and find out more about why people are striking and whether industrial action works.

When are the next Royal Mail strikes?

Two of the busiest days for pre-Christmas deliveries - Friday 23 and Saturday 24 December - will see members of the Communication Workers Union (CWU) walk out.

If you still have cards to post, unfortunately you have missed the last Christmas posting days for both first and second-class mail.

Cancelled driving tests

Driving test examiners who are members of the PCS are striking for the rest of December and into January.

Some vehicle testing and enforcement services are also affected.

Until 24 December, the walkouts will affect driving test centres in north-west England and Yorkshire and the Humber. The strike action will not affect theory tests.

After Christmas - from 28 December to Tuesday 3 January - the strike will move to the east of England, East Midlands, West Midlands and parts of London.

Follow Zoe Conway on Twitter

How are you affected by the strikes? Are you taking part in strike action? You can email: haveyoursay@bbc.co.uk.

Please include a contact number if you are willing to speak to a BBC journalist. You can also get in touch in the following ways:

If you are reading this page and can't see the form you will need to visit the mobile version of the BBC website to submit your question or comment or you can email us at HaveYourSay@bbc.co.uk.

