UK weather: Ice warnings and rail strikes set for Boxing Day
- Published
More snow and ice is set to hit parts of the UK on Boxing Day - as rail strikes look set to cause further travel disruption.
The Met Office has issued two yellow weather warnings for Monday 26 December, with snow and ice alerts in place across large parts of Scotland.
Ice warnings are also in place for most of Northern Ireland.
Traffic is set to build around shopping centres, as bargain hunters are forced onto the roads instead of railways.
The AA expects 15.2 million cars on the roads throughout Monday, but says many will be making short trips that are likely be spread out across the day.
A spokesman said: "Traffic is likely to build around shopping centres as lots of people seek a bargain in the sales, meanwhile football fans will travel to see their teams."
Temperatures are expected to hit -4C (24.8F) in the Scottish Highlands and about 4C in Northern Ireland.
The Met Office's weather warnings for Boxing Day include yellow alerts for:
- Snow and ice for most of the Scottish Highlands, as well as some lowland areas, from 21:00 GMT on Christmas Day to 18:00 on Boxing Day
- Ice to hit Belfast and Newry in Northern Ireland from 00:00 to 10:00 on Boxing Day
The Environment Agency has 42 active alerts for possible flooding in England.
Separately, 24 flood warnings - meaning flooding is likely - are in place for areas in including River Severn in Gloucestershire, Tyne and Wear coast, and River Trent in Derbyshire.
Met Office meteorologist Rachel Ayers said blizzards could hit high ground.
She said: "Showers, which will be wintry in places, will continue across Scotland, Northern Ireland and far northern England, locally these could be heavy with hail or a thunderstorm possible.
"Any accumulating snow will be mainly over high ground where there is a risk of blizzards.
"Showers easing into the later part of the afternoon.
"Windy for all, with gales in places especially across the Northern Isles."
It will be milder further south - with Birmingham expected to see about 5C and London and Cardiff expected to be around 7C.
The BBC Weather app is only available to download in the UK.
Network Rail has said railways across the UK will remain closed for a second day due to a walkout by employees who are members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union.
Merseyrail is due to run a half-hourly service across its network on Merseyside, with its website saying trains will run between approximately 09:00 to 18:30 and only stopping at selected stations.
ScotRail usually has a Boxing Day service in the Strathclyde area - but there will be no services there this year.
Northern operated a service between Liverpool Lime Street and St Helens Central on Boxing Day last year, but the company has said there also be no trains running on Monday.
There will be a limited service on Southern services, with trains still operating between London Bridge and Three Bridges, between London Bridge and Brighton, between London Bridge and Sutton via Selhurst and West Croydon and between London Bridge to East Croydon via Crystal Palace.
No trains will run on Gatwick Express, Great Northern or Thameslink.
Meanwhile, people planning to jet off for a festive getaway will need to find other ways of getting to and from the UK's airports.
Airport transfers including the Heathrow Express and Stansted Express tend to be the most popular services on Boxing Day.
The RAC also highlighted two stretches of the M25 as likely hotspots for traffic - including from junction 7 to 16 clockwise, and from junction 4 to 1 anti-clockwise.
- EXTRAORDINARY INVENTIONS: What goes into making a bank card?
- CUNK ON EARTH: Philomena Cunk ponders mankind's first moments