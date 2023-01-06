Harry's Taliban kill remarks tarnish his reputation - ex-commander

Prince HarryGetty Images
Harry served as a helicopter pilot in Afghanistan in 2012-13

Prince Harry has tarnished his reputation with remarks about killing Taliban fighters in Afghanistan, a former British commander says. 

In his memoir, the Duke of Sussex describes his 25 kills as "chess pieces removed from the board".

Ex-army officer colonel Richard Kemp told the BBC Harry's comments were "ill-judged". 

He added the remarks may have undermined his own security and could provoke people to take revenge.

Prince Harry gives details about his time as a helicopter pilot in Afghanistan in his memoir Spare, which BBC News has obtained a copy of after it was put on sale early in Spain.

In it, he reveals for the first time that he killed 25 enemy fighters.

"It wasn't a statistic that filled me with pride but nor did it leave me ashamed," he writes.

"When I found myself plunged in the heat and confusion of combat I didn't think of those 25 as people. They were chess pieces removed from the board. Bad people eliminated before they could kill good people."

Related Topics