Harry's Taliban kill remarks tarnish his reputation - ex-commander
- Published
Prince Harry has tarnished his reputation with remarks about killing Taliban fighters in Afghanistan, a former British commander says.
In his memoir, the Duke of Sussex describes his 25 kills as "chess pieces removed from the board".
Ex-army officer colonel Richard Kemp told the BBC Harry's comments were "ill-judged".
He added the remarks may have undermined his own security and could provoke people to take revenge.
Prince Harry gives details about his time as a helicopter pilot in Afghanistan in his memoir Spare, which BBC News has obtained a copy of after it was put on sale early in Spain.
In it, he reveals for the first time that he killed 25 enemy fighters.
"It wasn't a statistic that filled me with pride but nor did it leave me ashamed," he writes.
"When I found myself plunged in the heat and confusion of combat I didn't think of those 25 as people. They were chess pieces removed from the board. Bad people eliminated before they could kill good people."