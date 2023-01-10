UK weather: Heavy rain prompts dozens of flood warnings
Homes and businesses have been warned to prepare for flooding in various parts of the UK.
The Environment Agency has issued 28 flood warnings and 97 flood alerts across England, while there is also one flood warning in Wales.
The Met Office has yellow weather warnings for rain and wind in place across various regions until Thursday.
Motorists are being advised by the RAC to be "on their guard" in the wet weather.
The organisation said people should be driving at slower speeds and leaving a larger space between their vehicle and those ahead.
The majority of the flood warnings are clustered in the Dorset area but there are also flood warnings in place for areas including along the River Severn at points including Tewkesbury and Frankwell in Shrewsbury, also at Keswick campsite in the Lake District. Areas including Curry Moor and Hay Moor in Somerset are also at risk.
BBC Weather said the number of flood warnings in place was "nothing out of the ordinary" due to mainly flood prone areas being affected.
Giving a forecast it said that yellow Met Office warnings were in place for the far north and west of Scotland tonight, with gusts of 70-75mph, while there is a risk of coastal gales in western areas on Wednesday.
Temperatures will remain above average for the time of year.
Meanwhile, the Met Office has issued three yellow warnings for heavy rain, covering much of Wales, North West England, and South West Scotland.
Two yellow rain warnings - one stretching from Cardiff to Bangor and another covering Lancashire and southern Cumbria - will remain in place until 20:00 GMT.
A third yellow warning for rain covers south-western and central Scotland, including Glasgow and Stirling until 19:00 GMT.
There is also a yellow warning for "strong winds" in the Northern Isles of Scotland until 10:00 GMT on Wednesday, with wind speeds predicted to reach up to 50mph.
On Wednesday, another yellow warning for rain will be in place in south-western areas such as Bath, Plymouth and Cardiff, in Wales, until 17:00 GMT on Thursday.
Met Office meteorologist Alex Deakin said: "The rain will be spreading its way through eastern England and then through Scotland.
"There will be heavy and persistent rain for north-west England and parts of Wales, and, because it has been so wet recently, this extra rain could cause some issues, so we do have Met Office yellow warnings in place."
The Scottish Environment Protection Agency (Sepa) has issued six flood alerts across south-west Scotland, covering Argyll and Bute, Ayrshire and Arran, Central Scotland, Dumfries and Galloway, and West Central Scotland.
The National Flood Forum has advised people concerned about the downpours affecting their homes to find out how to turn off their gas, electricity and water supplies, as well as keeping a list of useful contacts including for their GP and insurance company.
The charity also advises taking detailed photographs of homes before a flood occurs as evidence for any insurance claims, and in the event of a flood, checking on neighbours who could be elderly, disabled or have young children.