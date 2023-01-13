Kevin Spacey pleads not guilty to sexual assault charges
- Published
Actor Kevin Spacey has pleaded not guilty to seven charges of sexual assault in a hearing at London's Southwark Crown Court.
They include indecent assault, sexual assault and causing a person to engage in sexual activity without consent.
The offences are alleged to have taken place between 2001 and 2005.
The Oscar-winning actor is now facing a total of 12 sexual offences against four men.
In July, he denied five allegations relating to three men, who are now in their 30s and 40s, when he appeared at London's Old Bailey.
The trial is due to begin in June
The 63-year-old's appearance at Southwark Crown Court was via video link for the plea and trial preparation hearing.
Mr Spacey replied "not guilty" to each of the seven charges as they were formally put to him.
He appeared under his full name Kevin Spacey Fowler.