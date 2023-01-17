UK conversion therapy ban to include trans people
A new law to ban all forms of conversion therapy in England and Wales will include transgender people, the government says.
The ban will outlaw attempts to change someone's sexuality or gender identity.
Mental health groups have warned all types of conversion therapy are "unethical and potentially harmful".
The government had previously said transgender conversion therapy would not be included in the ban.
Culture Secretary Michelle Donelan said in a written statement that the bill is promised shortly and "will protect everyone, including those targeted on the basis of their sexuality, or being transgender".
Ms Donelan says it is a "complex" area and legislation must not "harm the growing number of children and young adults experiencing gender-related distress, through inadvertently criminalising or chilling legitimate conversations parents or clinicians may have with their children".
"We recognise the strength of feeling on the issue of harmful conversion practices and remain committed to protecting people from these practices and making sure they can live their lives free from the threat of harm or abuse," she added.
The bill will undergo pre-legislative scrutiny by a joint committee.
This is a breaking news story - more to follow.