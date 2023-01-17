BBC apologises after sex noises heard during FA Cup coverage
- Published
The BBC has apologised after sexual noises interrupted live television coverage of the FA Cup.
Moaning was heard while Gary Lineker presented the third-round replay between Wolves and Liverpool on Tuesday.
The football pundit later posted a picture of a mobile phone he said was "taped to the back of the set".
"We apologise to any viewers offended during the live coverage of the football this evening," the BBC said.
A spokesperson said the BBC was investigating the incident.
Lineker tried to laugh off the incident as he presented the programme in a studio at Molineux alongside pundits Paul Ince and Danny Murphy.
As he cut to colleague and fellow former England striker Alan Shearer in the commentary gantry, he said: "Somebody's sending something on someone's phone, I think.
"I don't know whether you heard it at home."
When the match started, he shared a picture of a mobile phone on Twitter and three laughing emojis alongside the words: "Well, we found this taped to the back of the set.
Well, we found this taped to the back of the set. As sabotage goes it was quite amusing. 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/ikUhBJ38Je— Gary Lineker 💙💛 (@GaryLineker) January 17, 2023
"As sabotage goes it was quite amusing."