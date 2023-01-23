'Zahawi faces sack' and 'killer posed as child'
The Daily Mirror leads with Rishi Sunak's decision to order an investigation into Conservative Party chairman Nadhim Zahawi's tax affairs. The paper says the prime minister was unaware of a payment Mr Zahawi had made to settle a dispute with HMRC last summer while he was chancellor.
