British soldier accused of terror offences appears in court
- Published
A serving soldier in the British Army accused of committing a bomb hoax at an RAF base and another terror offence has appeared in court.
Daniel Abed Khalife, of Beaconside, Stafford, was charged on Friday, and has been remanded in custody.
Proceedings were adjourned on Saturday, at the prosecutor's request, as one of the charges against Pte Khalife, 21, needs the Attorney General's consent.
He will appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court again next Friday.
The alleged offences are said to have taken place earlier this month and in August 2021.
On 2 January, Pte Khalife is accused of a bomb hoax at RAF Stafford, where he lives and works, after three cannisters with wires were left in the base.
He is also charged with eliciting information about another member of the armed forces which could be used in preparing an act of terror.
Pte Khalife appeared in court in person, wearing a grey jumper and blue jeans.