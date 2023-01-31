'Parents in limbo' and 'shocking state of the NHS'

Image caption,

'N-word shame' is the headline from The Sun, which leads with an apology from a Chelsea football player over a video posted on social media last year. A representative for Mykhailo Mudryk told the paper he was "deeply sorry for any offence caused" by the video posted on his TikTok account last July. They said the player's use of the N-word was "solely to recite lyrics of a song", adding that the clip has since been removed.