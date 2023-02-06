Inside the centre dedicated to combating unseen war threats

Perhaps the key distinguishing features of hybrid threats are that they almost never involve an actual "kinetic" attack - someone opening fire with a weapon. They are much more subtle, but often no less dangerous. They are also non-attributable in nature, meaning it is usually hard to determine who was behind these acts, such as the 2007 massive cyber attack on Estonia, or last year's gas pipeline explosions under the Baltic. The perpetrators take care to leave as few clues as possible.