Turkey earthquake: Three Britons missing, says Foreign Office
- Published
Three British nationals are missing following the earthquake in Turkey in which more than 5,000 people have died, the foreign secretary has said.
In a statement to the Commons James Cleverly said the Foreign Office was supporting at least 35 British nationals directly affected.
He added: "The likelihood of large-scale British casualties remains low."
The UK government is sending a search and rescue team to Turkey to help with the rescue effort.