Turkey-Syria earthquake: UK aid appeal raises £32.9m
- Published
A UK appeal to help earthquake survivors in Turkey and Syria has raised nearly £33m on its first day.
The appeal by a collection of aid agencies was launched by the Disasters Emergency Committee and broadcast on TV on Thursday evening.
DEC said the public had donated £27.9m, while the government had previously pledged to match the first £5m of donations.
The King and Queen Consort were also thanked for a "generous donation".
The announcement comes as more than 21,000 people have died, with that number expected to rise.
The British Red Cross, Oxfam and ActionAid are among those joining together to raise money.
The Prince and Princess of Wales also tweeted that they were supporting the appeal.
William and Kate said they were "horrified to see the harrowing images" in the aftermath of the earthquakes and their thoughts were with the affected communities.