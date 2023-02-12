'Secret' Brexit summit and GPs 'won't see you now'
A mix of stories make up Sunday's front pages. The Observer leads with a story on Brexit and what it calls an "extraordinary cross-party summit bringing together leading leavers and remainers" to discuss "the failings of Brexit and how to remedy them". The paper also reports nurses in emergency departments could be set to join strike action in an escalation of a pay dispute.
