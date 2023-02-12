Teenage girl dies after being found in Warrington park with injuries
- Published
A seriously injured teenage girl has died at a park in Warrington.
Officers were called to Culcheth Linear Park at 15:13GMT on Saturday in response to reports that a girl had been seriously hurt.
Emergency services were called but she was declared dead at the scene. Her next of kin has been informed.
Cheshire Constabulary Det Ch Insp Adam Waller said investigating police were aware of rumours circulating online but urged people not to speculate.
He said: "We are following numerous lines of enquiry to establish what led to the victim's death, and local residents will see an increased presence of police officers in the area while we investigate this incident.
"At this stage we do not believe there is a wider threat to anyone else, however if you have concerns please do speak to a local officer."
An area has been cordoned off close to where she was found, but formal identification has yet to take place.
Charlotte Nichols, Labour MP for Warrington North, said she had spoken to the police borough commander and urged anyone who was nearby at the time, or who has CCTV or dashcam footage or information that might help the investigation, to contact police.
"I urge anyone with any information - no matter how small - to get in touch," Det Ch Insp Waller said.