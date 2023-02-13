PM faces 'sewage rebellion' and spy balloon review

A mix of stories make up the front of Monday's newspapers, with no one story dominating. The Times reports that water firms are to be spared the "threat of £250m fines". It says Environment Secretary Thérèse Coffey believes the fines are "disproportionate". The paper's front page also reports that "dozens of Tory supporters of Liz Truss will submit a tax-cutting manifesto" to Chancellor Jeremy Hunt before the Budget.