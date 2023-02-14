British man dies in Ukraine, says Foreign Office
- Published
A British man has died in Ukraine, the Foreign Office has confirmed.
The man's identity has not yet been confirmed but British officials are in contact with local Ukrainian authorities.
He is the eighth British man to die in Ukraine since the Russian invasion started last year. Many volunteer fighters and aid workers have travelled to the country from the UK.
The Foreign Office said it was supporting the deceased's family.
The UK government has not disclosed any more information about circumstances surrounding the man's death.
It comes less than a month after British nationals Chris Parry and Andrew Bagshaw were confirmed dead in eastern Ukraine.
Their families said the pair were attempting to rescue an elderly woman when their cars were hit by a shell at Soledar in the eastern Donetsk region.