Bus cuts: How a city's bus service was quietly cut in half

Across the city, bus services shrank by an estimated 37% in the five years to March 2022. Over an eight-year period from 2013/14, that reduction stands at 50%. In large part, the reductions have not come from the closure of entire routes. Rather, repeated timetable changes - often, passengers are told, in the name of improving "reliability" - have quietly cut services, reducing how regularly a bus arrives, or how late into the evening it runs.