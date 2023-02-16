Calls for SNP to delay independence summit
- Published
The timing of a SNP independence summit has been thrown into doubt after Nicola Sturgeon's resignation as first minister.
The party leader confirmed on Wednesday that she would step down after more than eight years in the role.
The SNP had scheduled a conference for 19 March to discuss a strategy to gain independence.
But some high-profile figures in the party now say the event should be postponed while a successor is chosen.
The SNP's national executive committee is meeting online at 18:30 on Thursday to discuss the timing for a leadership contest.
The national executive will also have to decide on whether to go ahead with the March summit.
Though there is no obvious candidate to succeed the outgoing first minister, potential candidates include: External Affairs Secretary Angus Robertson, Finance Secretary Kate Forbes, Health Secretary Humza Yousaf and Deputy First Minister John Swinney.
SNP MP Stephen Flynn, who replaced Ms Sturgeon's close ally Ian Blackford as the party's Westminster leader in December, previously ruled himself out of contention for the role.
Ms Sturgeon's resignation follows a series of political challenges in recent months as her government sought to pass new laws on gender reforms, only for them to be blocked by Westminster.
She insisted the row surrounding a transgender double rapist being sent to a women's jail "wasn't the final straw", but said it is "time for someone else" to lead the party.